Here are 35 cute pictures marking the moment youngsters across Blackpool started their school journeys for the first time.

Starting school for the first time is a very special milestone in every child's life.

The super-cute Gazette pictures of our town’s four and five year olds in their first days at school have been in the paper and are online.

The bumper picture special is always an eagerly anticipated supplement for parents, grandparents, siblings and the children themselves as they pose for the traditional class line-up pictures for the local paper.

They are a great way to celebrate the start of such an important milestone in a child’s life.

They were in the paper on October 12 and are online.

1 . Anchorsholme Academy Red Class Anchorsholme Academy Red Class Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Anchorsholme Academy Blue Class Anchorsholme Academy Blue Class Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4 . Armfield Academy Mini Hobbies Armfield Academy Mini Hobbies. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

5 . Armfield Academy Mini Vultures Armfield Academy Mini Vultures Photo: UGC Photo Sales