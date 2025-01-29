4 . Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff

A Prestonian born and bred. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images