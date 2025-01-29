From international sports stars to actors, musicians and broadcasters, the county has given rise to a diverse range of talent.
Here we take a look at 35 well-known figures who has connections to the Red Rose county - a snapshot of the influential people who’ve made their mark in music, sport, TV and beyond:
1. Liv Cooke
Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)." | submit Photo: submit
2. Roy Castle
Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer. | Keystone Photo: Keystone
3. Charlotte Dawson
Charlotte Dawson, from Blackpool, is a TV personality, influencer and the daughter of beloved late comedian, Les Dawson. Over the past decade, Charlotte has appeared on various reality TV shows including ‘Ex on The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’. | charlottedawsy on Instagram
4. Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
A Prestonian born and bred. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
5. Jenna Coleman
Jenna-Louise Coleman was born in Blackpool in 1986. She began her career in television, making her acting debut as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera 'Emmerdale' in 2005, followed by a recurring role in the BBC school-based drama series 'Waterloo Road' (2009). | Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
6. Nick Park
Nicholas 'Nick' Park was born in 1958 in Preston and is best known as creator of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. Brought up in Brookfield, Preston, his family later moved to nearby Walmer Bridge. He attended Cuthbert Mayne High School (now Our Lady's Catholic High School). | LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images
