35 celebrities you might not know have links to Lancashire including Jenna Coleman and Zoe Ball

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:24 BST

Some of the world’s most recognisable faces have ties to Lancashire.

From international sports stars to actors, musicians and broadcasters, the county has given rise to a diverse range of talent.

Here we take a look at 35 well-known figures who has connections to the Red Rose county - a snapshot of the influential people who’ve made their mark in music, sport, TV and beyond:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)."

1. Liv Cooke

Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)." | submit Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer.

2. Roy Castle

Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer. | Keystone Photo: Keystone

Photo Sales
Charlotte Dawson, from Blackpool, is a TV personality, influencer and the daughter of beloved late comedian, Les Dawson. Over the past decade, Charlotte has appeared on various reality TV shows including ‘Ex on The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’.

3. Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson, from Blackpool, is a TV personality, influencer and the daughter of beloved late comedian, Les Dawson. Over the past decade, Charlotte has appeared on various reality TV shows including ‘Ex on The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’. | charlottedawsy on Instagram

Photo Sales
A Prestonian born and bred. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston.

4. Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff

A Prestonian born and bred. A fast bowler, batsman and slip fielder, he became an integral part of the England team and was named 'Man of the series' during the 2005 Ashes where England was victorious. He was then awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours and the Freedom of the city of Preston. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Jenna-Louise Coleman was born in Blackpool in 1986. She began her career in television, making her acting debut as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera 'Emmerdale' in 2005, followed by a recurring role in the BBC school-based drama series 'Waterloo Road' (2009).

5. Jenna Coleman

Jenna-Louise Coleman was born in Blackpool in 1986. She began her career in television, making her acting debut as Jasmine Thomas in the soap opera 'Emmerdale' in 2005, followed by a recurring role in the BBC school-based drama series 'Waterloo Road' (2009). | Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Nicholas 'Nick' Park was born in 1958 in Preston and is best known as creator of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. Brought up in Brookfield, Preston, his family later moved to nearby Walmer Bridge. He attended Cuthbert Mayne High School (now Our Lady's Catholic High School).

6. Nick Park

Nicholas 'Nick' Park was born in 1958 in Preston and is best known as creator of Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep. Brought up in Brookfield, Preston, his family later moved to nearby Walmer Bridge. He attended Cuthbert Mayne High School (now Our Lady's Catholic High School). | LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireCelebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice