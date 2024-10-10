To mark the momentous occasion, we asked primary schools across Blackpool and the Fylde coast to send us their photos.
Check out our gallery below:
1. New primary school starters at Ansdell Primary School
Contributed
2. New primary school starters at Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
Contributed
3. New primary school starters at Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
Contributed
4. New primary school starters at Boundary Primary School Holly
Contributed
5. New primary school starters at Boundary Primary School Willow
Contributed
6. New primary school starters at Hawes Side Academy
Contributed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.