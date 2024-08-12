The Red Arrows, and other arial favourites, returned for day two of the Blackpool Air Show on Sunday, August 11.

The Promenade was once again full to capacity the sun was shining and everyone was enjoying the amazing display.

The Air Show began with the Battle of Britain Memorial flight, with the Aero Super Batics Wing walkers wowed the crowds with death defying feats before the Red Arrows closed the show.

Here are 33 more amazing pictures from day 2 of the Blackpool Air Show.

The 2024 Blackpool Airshow 33 more pictures from the second ay

Blackpool Airshow day 2 Red Arrows fly over the Blackpool Tower

Red Arrow Ground Display A Red Arrow was on display back on the ground for visitors

Red Arrows 60 Anniversary The Red Arrows draw out a 60th anniversary message

Red Arrows Diamond 9 The Red Arrows in a Diamond 9 formation