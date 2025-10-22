33 of the happiest and best places to live in Lancashire, as voted by you

From the historic city of Lancaster with its vibrant culture, to coastal favourites like Lytham and Freckleton, Lancashire offers a perfect mix of city life, seaside charm and peaceful countryside living.

Whether you’re drawn to trendy areas full of independent bars and restaurants or quiet rural communities surrounded by greenery, there’s a Lancashire location to suit every lifestyle.

Deciding where to move can be daunting, so we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for where to live in Lancashire - and they didn’t disappoint.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the top places to live in Lancashire, as chosen by the people who know them best:

1 . Thornton Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back."

3 . Hambleton - Hambleton recently ranked third as England's most relaxed area in a recent study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit.

4 . Poulton-le-Fylde Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

5 . Leyland Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

6 . Great Harwood Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."