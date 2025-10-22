33 of the happiest and best places to live in Lancashire, as voted by you

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 13:34 BST

Looking for the best places to live in Lancashire? According to our readers, these 33 towns, villages and neighbourhoods are among the happiest, most desirable and most welcoming spots in the county.

From the historic city of Lancaster with its vibrant culture, to coastal favourites like Lytham and Freckleton, Lancashire offers a perfect mix of city life, seaside charm and peaceful countryside living.

Whether you’re drawn to trendy areas full of independent bars and restaurants or quiet rural communities surrounded by greenery, there’s a Lancashire location to suit every lifestyle.

Deciding where to move can be daunting, so we asked our readers to share their top recommendations for where to live in Lancashire - and they didn’t disappoint.

Take a look through our photo gallery to discover the top places to live in Lancashire, as chosen by the people who know them best:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back."

1. Thornton

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back." | Google

Photo Sales
Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth."

2. Carnforth

Ema Catterall said: "I would say Carnforth." | Google

Photo Sales

3. Hambleton - Hambleton recently ranked third as England’s most relaxed area in a recent study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit.

Everard and Cole

Photo Sales
Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

4. Poulton-le-Fylde

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google

Photo Sales
Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

5. Leyland

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!" | Google

Photo Sales
Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."

6. Great Harwood

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireFreckletonLythamLancasterCulture
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice