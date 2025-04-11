33 new food hygiene ratings handed out to Lancashire businesses including KFC and Nando's

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:55 BST

33 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on March 7.

1. Cafe Coast at Blackpool Amusements, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4QU

Rated 4 on March 7. | Blackpool Amusements

Rated 4 on March 7.

2. KFC, Cornelian Way, Blackpool, FY4 4NZ

Rated 4 on March 7. | Google

Rated 5 on April 1.

3. The Lunchbox, Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX

Rated 5 on April 1. | Google

Rated 5 on March 29.

4. Blackpool Wren Rovers Football Club, School Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DT

Rated 5 on March 29. | Google

Rated 5 on March 27.

5. Amaro, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU

Rated 5 on March 27. | Google

Rated 5 on March 26.

6. Buttermilk, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JE

Rated 5 on March 26. | Google

