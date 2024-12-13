When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD Rated 3 on November 8. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Feastabout, Queens Square, Blackpool, FY1 1QU Rated 4 on November 8. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Dixyland Chicken & Ribs, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF Rated 3 on November 8. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Kebab King, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1QU Rated 3 on November 8. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Mario's, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AE Rated 3 on November 8. | Google Photo Sales