33 Lancashire takeaways, restaurants, cafes and pubs given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST

33 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

33 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 3 on November 8.

1. Akash Tandoori, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AD

Rated 3 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on November 8.

2. Feastabout, Queens Square, Blackpool, FY1 1QU

Rated 4 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 8.

3. Dixyland Chicken & Ribs, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AF

Rated 3 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 8.

4. Kebab King, Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1QU

Rated 3 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 8.

5. Mario's, Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2AE

Rated 3 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3 on November 8.

6. Tasty, The Strand, Blackpool, FY1 1QU

Rated 3 on November 8. | Google

Photo Sales
