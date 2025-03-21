33 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:27 BST

33 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

33 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 5 on February 26.

1. Promenade Café, Cocker Square, Blackpool, FY1 1RX

Rated 5 on February 26. | Google

Rated 5 on February 20.

2. Trellis Bistro, Victoria Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RJ

Rated 5 on February 20. | Contributed

Rated 5 on February 13.

3. Italio, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JD

Rated 5 on February 13. | Google

Rated 5 on February 13.

4. No.90 Bar & Grill, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 5 on February 13. | Google

Rated 5 on February 13.

5. Thai Café, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 5 on February 13. | Google

Rated 5 on February 27.

6. The Belle Vue, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9DQ

Rated 5 on February 27. | Google

