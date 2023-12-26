33 behind the scenes pictures of an Amazon fulfilment centre at Christmas, from robots to millions of orders
With Boxing Day sales closely following Christmas and Black Friday, it's been quite the busy period for Amazon. Ever wondered how it all works behind the scenes - well now you can find out.
To get a keen appreciation of the expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and manpower that such vast retail operations require, take a look at a few of our behind-the-scenes pictures of a North West Amazon fulfilment centre in the lead-up to Christmas.
