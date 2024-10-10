33 adorable pictures of new primary school starters across Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:56 GMT

September was a daunting time for hundreds of children across the Fylde coast as they started school for the first time.

To mark the momentous occasion of starting school for the first time, the Blackpool Gazette has created a special picture gallery.

Check out the incredibly sweet pictures of youngsters across the Fylde coast below:

New primary school starters at Anchorsholme Academy

Contributed

Photo Sales

New primary school starters at Anchorsholme Academy

Contributed

Photo Sales

New primary school starters at Anchorsholme Academy

Contributed

Photo Sales

New primary school starters at Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales

New primary school starters at Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales

New primary school starters at Baines Endowed Church of England Primary School

Contributed

Photo Sales
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeLancashireYoungsters
