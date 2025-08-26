For one night only, the six miles of Promenade are closed to give local cyclists a much-anticipated sneak preview of this year’s Illuminations, with the official switch-on by singer Olly Murs to take place this Friday.

Bikes of all shapes and sizes took to the seafront route as part of the free family event, with Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, saying: “Ride The Lights is a fabulous event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights!

“It’s a brilliant chance for both locals and visitors to head to the seafront with their families and enjoy a truly magical experience.”

Check out some of our best pictures of locals gearing up for the event below...

