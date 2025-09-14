When dining out, it's crucial to ensure that the café, restaurant or takeaway you visit upholds high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

This is where the FSA’s food hygiene ratings come in, providing valuable information on how well local businesses maintain sanitary conditions and safeguard their premises.

The FSA rates food establishments on a scale of 0 to 5, taking into account hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and the management of food safety.

31 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. See the list below:

1 . International Food Store, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5DY Rated 0 on May 28, 2025.

2 . Lytham Local, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ Rated 0 on April 24, 2025.

3 . Hawkes Hotel, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE Rated 0 on July 11, 2024.

4 . The Golden Sea, Harrowside, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1QH Rated 1 on March 27, 2025.

5 . Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL Rated 1 on June 17, 2025.