Recently, Lancashire County Council said it was “back on track” with pothole repairs and is fixing them within the time limits it sets itself.

In 2024/25, the county council expects to spend around £29m on improving road surfaces.

The authority says a key focus of its maintenance work has been to make the county’s roads “more resilient”.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport said: "Our vast road network is vital to the daily life of every resident, worker and business in the county and that's why keeping your roads safe is our top priority.

"We have invested above and beyond normal levels this year and brought in contractors to help our highways teams work at pace to keep up with the repairs caused by record rainfall levels.

"Despite this, we did struggle earlier this year to meet the very strict targets we set ourselves to repair potholes on time. The good news is that, thanks to the phenomenal efforts of our teams who have been working tirelessly to improve our roads, we're back on track.

"Our latest figures for June and July show a much-improved picture, with the vast majority of potholes and other highway maintenance issues now being repaired within our target times.

"We wouldn't have been able to do this without the public's help and I would encourage people to continue to report potholes or any other safety issues using the Love Clean Streets app, via our website, or by calling our customer service centre."

Residents can report highways issues at lancashire.gov.uk, or by using their phone via the ‘Love Clean Streets’ app.

People can also call the the county council’s customer service centre on 0300 123 6780.

We asked our readers to share the worst roads in the county for potholes.

In no particular order, here were 31 of their nominations:

1 . St Vincents Road, Fulwood Charlotte Mac said: "St Vincents Road in Fulwood had had the surface missing for four years. It’s a joke for such a busy road with three schools/colleges." | Gooogle Photo Sales

3 . London Road, Preston Alex Toft said London Road is "dreadful". | Google Photo Sales

4 . Co-Operative Street, Bamber Bridge Geoff Pilkington said Co-Operative Street is "like a farm track". | Google Photo Sales