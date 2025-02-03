Whether you're after a cosy, candlelit dinner or a stylish venue with stunning views, Lancashire offers a variety of spots that will set the perfect mood.
Still undecided on where to take your special someone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
From intimate dining rooms to grand, luxury restaurants, here are 31 of the most romantic restaurants in the county to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable:
1. Mi Casa Su Casa
Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ | 4.8 out of 5 (409 Google reviews) | "Enjoyed a lovely tasty meal served by the excellent front of house staff." | Google
2. Th'Owd Tithe Barn
Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1PA | 4.1 out of 5 (1,068 Google reviews) | "Nice and cosy ambience, good quality drinks and food, smooth service." | Google
3. La Bottega
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP | 4.9 out of 5 (490 Google reviews) | "Good food and wine, chilled music and all at a reasonable price." | Google
4. Quite Simply French
St George's Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RD | 4.6 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "The place has a great atmosphere inside and all the staff were super friendly." | Quite Simply French
5. Restaurant Tiziano
Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH | 4.9 out of 5 (45 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, atmosphere, food quality and quantity." | Google
6. The Coach & Horses
Main Street, Bolton by Bowland, Clitheroe, BB7 4NW | 4.5 out of 5 (460 Google reviews) | "Very friendly staff in a cosy environment, serving wonderful food." | The Coach & Horses