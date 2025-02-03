Whether you're after a cosy, candlelit dinner or a stylish venue with stunning views, Lancashire offers a variety of spots that will set the perfect mood.

Still undecided on where to take your special someone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From intimate dining rooms to grand, luxury restaurants, here are 31 of the most romantic restaurants in the county to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable:

1 . Mi Casa Su Casa Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ | 4.8 out of 5 (409 Google reviews) | "Enjoyed a lovely tasty meal served by the excellent front of house staff." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Th'Owd Tithe Barn Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1PA | 4.1 out of 5 (1,068 Google reviews) | "Nice and cosy ambience, good quality drinks and food, smooth service." | Google Photo Sales

3 . La Bottega Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP | 4.9 out of 5 (490 Google reviews) | "Good food and wine, chilled music and all at a reasonable price." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Quite Simply French St George's Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RD | 4.6 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "The place has a great atmosphere inside and all the staff were super friendly." | Quite Simply French Photo Sales

5 . Restaurant Tiziano Harrowside, Blackpool, FY4 1QH | 4.9 out of 5 (45 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, atmosphere, food quality and quantity." | Google Photo Sales