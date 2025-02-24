New research reveals that the price of a men's haircut varies significantly across the UK, with sharp differences between regions.
Experts from Ripe Hair & Beauty, who specialize in barber shop insurance, analysed the average cost of a men’s haircut across towns and cities in the UK.
Their findings revealed that Preston stands out as one of the cheapest places to visit a barbershop.
The average cost of a men’s haircut in the UK is £13, while residents in Preston can expect to pay just £10.
This places the Lancashire city alongside Perth in Scotland as the second most affordable locations, just behind Stoke-on-Trent which holds the top spot.
To celebrate, we reached out to our readers to find out which hair experts they trust.
In no particular order, here are 31 of their top recommendations:
