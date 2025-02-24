31 of the best hairdressers as Lancashire city named one of UK’s most affordable places for barbers

We’ve rounded up 31 of the best hairdressers, barbers and salons in Lancashire after Preston was named one of the UK’s most affordable cities for a haircut.

New research reveals that the price of a men's haircut varies significantly across the UK, with sharp differences between regions.

Experts from Ripe Hair & Beauty, who specialize in barber shop insurance, analysed the average cost of a men’s haircut across towns and cities in the UK.

Their findings revealed that Preston stands out as one of the cheapest places to visit a barbershop.

The average cost of a men’s haircut in the UK is £13, while residents in Preston can expect to pay just £10.

This places the Lancashire city alongside Perth in Scotland as the second most affordable locations, just behind Stoke-on-Trent which holds the top spot.

To celebrate, we reached out to our readers to find out which hair experts they trust.

In no particular order, here are 31 of their top recommendations:

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (69 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff."

1. The Original Barber Shop

Nutter Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BG | 4.9 out of 5 (69 Google reviews) | "Excellent service, very skilled staff." | Google Photo: Google

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (210 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere."

2. Andrew Williams - Hair & Beauty Salon

St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2AN | 5 out of 5 (210 Google reviews) | "Andrew did my hair exactly as I wanted with lots of advice. My appointment was not rushed and there was a lovely friendly atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google

Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JD | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable atmosphere with a very cool vibe."

3. Bespoke Barber

Market Place, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JD | 4.9 out of 5 (206 Google reviews) | "Enjoyable atmosphere with a very cool vibe." | Google

Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price."

4. Legends of Lytham Barber's

Station Road, Lytham, FY8 5DH | 4.9 out of 5 (86 Google reviews) | "A very good hair cut and a very good price." | Google

Church View Fold, Longton, Preston, PR4 5PN | 5 out of 5 (157 Google reviews) | "Top haircuts, top service, top people."

5. 1153 in Longton

Church View Fold, Longton, Preston, PR4 5PN | 5 out of 5 (157 Google reviews) | "Top haircuts, top service, top people." | 1153 in Longton

St Thomas's Road, Chorley, PR7 1HP | 5 out of 5 (4 Google reviews) | "Excellent job, lovely premises and friendly staff."

6. Mindful Hair & Beauty

St Thomas's Road, Chorley, PR7 1HP | 5 out of 5 (4 Google reviews) | "Excellent job, lovely premises and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google

