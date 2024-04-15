We asked our readers to give a shout out to some of the amazing independent retailers they visit and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 21 amazing independent retailers to try on the Fylde coast:
1. Novello
9 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EP | Italian Restaurant | Google
2. Terra Nostra
50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | Italian Restaurant | Google
3. Italio
1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD | Italian Restaurant | Google
4. Paul Hickes at the Tramway Bakery
11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery | National World Photo: Richard Hunt
5. The Regent
181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium | KC Photography
6. Indelible Ink
3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop | Google
