31 great independent retailers to try on the Fylde coast including Lanigans and Plush Home

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 17:23 BST

With big brands dominating the high streets, it can be easy to miss out on some hidden gems on the Fylde coast.

We asked our readers to give a shout out to some of the amazing independent retailers they visit and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 21 amazing independent retailers to try on the Fylde coast:

9 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EP | Italian Restaurant

1. Novello

9 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EP | Italian Restaurant | Google

Photo Sales
50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | Italian Restaurant

2. Terra Nostra

50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HR | Italian Restaurant | Google

Photo Sales
1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD | Italian Restaurant

3. Italio

1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool FY4 2JD | Italian Restaurant | Google

Photo Sales
11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery

4. Paul Hickes at the Tramway Bakery

11 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AX | Bakery | National World Photo: Richard Hunt

Photo Sales
181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium

5. The Regent

181-189 Church St, Blackpool FY1 3NY | Gift Emporium | KC Photography

Photo Sales
3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop

6. Indelible Ink

3a York Ave, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 2UG | Tattoo Shop | Google

Photo Sales
