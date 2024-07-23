Youngsters across the Fylde coast have been gearing up for the summer holidays and the start of their high school years.

Check out our are 31 amazing class photos commemorating their secial leap to high school.

We hope these pupils will be able to look back on these photos in the future with fond memories.

1 . Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham Schools Leavers at St Peters Catholic Primary School - Lytham | St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary SchoolPhoto: St Peters Catholic Catholic Primary School Photo Sales

2 . School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery School Leavers at Marton Primary Academy & Nursery | Marton Primary Academy & NurseryPhoto: Marton Primary Academy & Nursery Photo Sales

3 . School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary School Leaves at Singleton C of E Primary | Singleton C of E PrimaryPhoto: Singleton C of E Primary Photo Sales

4 . School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda's | School Leavers at Carleton St Hilda'sPhoto: Carleton St Hilda's Photo Sales

5 . School Leavers at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Academy School Leavers at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Academy | St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic AcademyPhoto: St Wulstan's and St Edmund's Catholic Academy Photo Sales