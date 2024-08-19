31 fabulous pictures from Lytham 1940s Weekend

The Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend took place between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.
The two day spectacle saw thousands of people re-live the 1940s wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing, weapons displays, historic vehicles, military charities, vintage traders and more.
Our photographer headed down on the Sunday to see to capture the scenes, take a look below:
1. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
5. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
6. 1940s Weekend in Lytham 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
