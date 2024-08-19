31 fabulous pictures from Lytham 1940s Weekend

By Richard Hunt
Published 19th Aug 2024, 21:04 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 21:43 BST

Take a look at the fabulous scenes from a unique heritage event held in Lytham over the weekend.

The Lytham 1940s Wartime Weekend took place between Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

The two day spectacle saw thousands of people re-live the 1940s wartime era with a weekend of forties singing, dancing, weapons displays, historic vehicles, military charities, vintage traders and more.

Our photographer headed down on the Sunday to see to capture the scenes, take a look below:

