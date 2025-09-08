From traditional inns to charming countryside boozers, these 25 pubs in Lancashire promise warmth, atmosphere, and that unmistakable cosy feeling of the season.

Whether you’re after hearty food, a rich local ale or just a flickering fire to curl up beside, these are the county’s best spots to escape the chill.

As the nights draw in, here’s our pick of Lancashire’s most inviting pubs, in no particular order:

1 . The White Swan Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (568 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!" | Google Photo Sales

2 . Lord Nelson Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub." | Google Photo Sales

3 . The Freemasons at Wiswell Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (683 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Black Bull Old Langho Rd, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (788 Google reviews) | b"Bautifully renovated and so cosy with the roaring open fire." | Google Photo Sales

5 . The Old Oak Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3BA | 4.5 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | "Good pub, nice pint, even better when fire is on." | Google Photo Sales

6 . The De Lacy Arms King Street, Whalley, Clitheroe, BB7 9SP | 4.1 out of 5 (138 Google reviews) | "Warm log fire and good beer." | Google Photo Sales