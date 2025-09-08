From traditional inns to charming countryside boozers, these 25 pubs in Lancashire promise warmth, atmosphere, and that unmistakable cosy feeling of the season.
Whether you’re after hearty food, a rich local ale or just a flickering fire to curl up beside, these are the county’s best spots to escape the chill.
As the nights draw in, here’s our pick of Lancashire’s most inviting pubs, in no particular order:
1. The White Swan
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (568 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!" | Google
2. Lord Nelson
Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub." | Google
3. The Freemasons at Wiswell
Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (683 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day." | Google
4. Black Bull
Old Langho Rd, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (788 Google reviews) | b"Bautifully renovated and so cosy with the roaring open fire." | Google
5. The Old Oak
Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3BA | 4.5 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | "Good pub, nice pint, even better when fire is on." | Google
6. The De Lacy Arms
King Street, Whalley, Clitheroe, BB7 9SP | 4.1 out of 5 (138 Google reviews) | "Warm log fire and good beer." | Google