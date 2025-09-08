31 cosy Lancashire pubs with real open fires to warm up your autumn evenings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

There’s nothing like sinking into a comfy corner with a pint as the fire crackles and autumn leaves swirl outside.

From traditional inns to charming countryside boozers, these 25 pubs in Lancashire promise warmth, atmosphere, and that unmistakable cosy feeling of the season.

Whether you’re after hearty food, a rich local ale or just a flickering fire to curl up beside, these are the county’s best spots to escape the chill.

As the nights draw in, here’s our pick of Lancashire’s most inviting pubs, in no particular order:

1. The White Swan

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence, Burnley BB12 9QA | 4.8 out of 5 (568 Google reviews) | "The food was super tasty and good selection of drinks and dessert wine!" | Google

2. Lord Nelson

Whalley Old Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8DU | 4.6 out of 5 (305 Google reviews) | "Lovely fire and perfect pub." | Google

3. The Freemasons at Wiswell

Vicarage Fold, Wiswell, Clitheroe, BB7 9DF | 4.7 out of 5 (683 Google reviews) | "Can only imagine how lovely it would be with the roaring fire on a snowy winter's day." | Google

4. Black Bull

Old Langho Rd, Blackburn, BB6 8AW | 4.6 out of 5 (788 Google reviews) | b"Bautifully renovated and so cosy with the roaring open fire." | Google

5. The Old Oak

Preston Rd, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3BA | 4.5 out of 5 (75 Google reviews) | "Good pub, nice pint, even better when fire is on." | Google

6. The De Lacy Arms

King Street, Whalley, Clitheroe, BB7 9SP | 4.1 out of 5 (138 Google reviews) | "Warm log fire and good beer." | Google

