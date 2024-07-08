29 superb pics of football fans at Euro 2024 fanzone in Blackpool's Winter Gardens

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Fans at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sat 6th July 2024 to watch England's Quater Final Match v Switzerland at the North wests Biggest indoor Fanzone (Credit Darren Nelson)Fans at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sat 6th July 2024 to watch England's Quater Final Match v Switzerland at the North wests Biggest indoor Fanzone (Credit Darren Nelson)
Fans at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Sat 6th July 2024 to watch England's Quater Final Match v Switzerland at the North wests Biggest indoor Fanzone (Credit Darren Nelson) | England v Switzerland Winter Gardens fanzone (Credit: Daz Nelson)
England fans on the Fylde coast are savouring a Euro 2024 semi-final against the Dutch - but it took the once-dreaded penalties to get there against Switzerland.

The extra time spot kicks were once a thing to fear for England and their fans - but not any more!

Gareth Southgate’s men had to come from behind after Breel Embolo gave the Swiss the lead on 75 minutes, only for the excellent Bukayo Saka to fire a diagonal shot into the left hand corner to give England the precious equaliser.

And from there, it was a 30 minutes of extra time - and then penalties.

But this time England’s men were well-dtriled and as cool as you like.

Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney, and Trent Alexander-Arnold produced brilliant spot-kicks to send England through to the semi-finals against the Netherland on Wednesday.

Here are our best pictures from the Winter Grdens’ fanzone for Saturday’s game, said to be the biggest fan zone in the North West.

