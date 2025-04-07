When dining out, it's crucial to ensure that the café, restaurant or takeaway you visit upholds high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

This is where the FSA’s food hygiene ratings come in, providing valuable information on how well local businesses maintain sanitary conditions and safeguard their premises.

The FSA rates food establishments on a scale of 0 to 5, taking into account hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and the management of food safety.

29 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. See the list below:

1 . Hawkes Hotel, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE Rated 0 on July 11, 2024. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Town Hall Kiosk, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD Rated 1 on October 7, 2024 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Abingdon Barbecue, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA Rated 1 on March 15, 2024. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Beeches Hotel, Hull Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QB Rated 1 on August 10, 2024. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Bella Mini Market, Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6ET Rated 1 on September 20, 2024. | Google Photo Sales