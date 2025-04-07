29 Preston and Blackpool businesses hit with 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings - see who's listed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 19:20 BST

29 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have been awarded 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's crucial to ensure that the café, restaurant or takeaway you visit upholds high standards of cleanliness and food safety.

This is where the FSA’s food hygiene ratings come in, providing valuable information on how well local businesses maintain sanitary conditions and safeguard their premises.

The FSA rates food establishments on a scale of 0 to 5, taking into account hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and the management of food safety.

29 businesses in Preston and Blackpool have received 0 or 1-star food hygiene ratings. See the list below:

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024.

1. Hawkes Hotel, Station Road, Blackpool, FY4 1BE

Rated 0 on July 11, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on October 7, 2024

2. Town Hall Kiosk, Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD

Rated 1 on October 7, 2024 | Google

Rated 1 on March 15, 2024.

3. Abingdon Barbecue, Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA

Rated 1 on March 15, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on August 10, 2024.

4. Beeches Hotel, Hull Road, Blackpool, FY1 4QB

Rated 1 on August 10, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 on September 20, 2024.

5. Bella Mini Market, Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6ET

Rated 1 on September 20, 2024. | Google

Rated 1 October 25, 2024.

6. Boars Head, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9PL

Rated 1 October 25, 2024. | Google

