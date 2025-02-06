Its stunning landscapes, rich industrial history and iconic landmarks make it ideal for filming.
The region has hosted numerous acclaimed television and film productions over the years.
From the futuristic settings of Star Wars: Andor in Cleveleys to the eerie beauty of Morecambe Bay, the county offers diverse scenery for filmmakers.
Here are a few standout productions that you might not know were filmed in Lancashire:
1. Star Wars: Andor
Star Wars: Andor (Disney): The intergalactic action, filmed on Cleveleys beach in May 2021, includes scenes filmed at Café Cove and even a special guest appearance by Mary’s Shell. The show stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One. | Andor/Disney Plus Photo: Andor/Disney Plus
2. Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders (BBC): One of the most successful British TV shows of all time, Peaky Blinders has seen its cameras head to numerous Lancastrian locations over the years, including Lee Quarry in Bacup, Beacon Fell in the Forest of Bowland, and at the Ashton Memorial in Lancaster. Photo: BBC
3. The King's Speech (2010)
The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley. Photo: PA Photo Momentum Pictures
4. The Bay
The Bay (ITV): Famously filmed and set in our very own Morecambe, screenwriter Daragh Carville elected to base the hugely successful ITV drama in the area because of its five-mile stretch of sandy beach with a long promenade lined with cafes, restaurants, and hotels as well as the area's rich history. Plus, he grew up in the town, too. Photo: ITV
5. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016): This Tim Burton fantasy film features a stellar cast including the likes of Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson, with certain scenes being filmed on Blackpool Promenade and featuring images of Blackpool Tower in the background. Photo: Other
6. Brassic
Brassic (Sky): Co-created by Chorley's very own Joseph Gilgun, the powerhouse Sky comedy is one of the best things to hit our screens in recent times, promising (and delivering) fresh jokes, engaging drama, and - most importantly - a light-hearted and unique depiction of working-class life in Northern towns. Filmed across Lancashire but mainly in and around the Bacup area, if you haven't seen it, check it out. Photo: Sky