6 . Brassic

Brassic (Sky): Co-created by Chorley's very own Joseph Gilgun, the powerhouse Sky comedy is one of the best things to hit our screens in recent times, promising (and delivering) fresh jokes, engaging drama, and - most importantly - a light-hearted and unique depiction of working-class life in Northern towns. Filmed across Lancashire but mainly in and around the Bacup area, if you haven't seen it, check it out. Photo: Sky