From cheese to parched peas to tripe and black pudding, Lancashire has some fantastic foods to try.
If you live in Lancashire - or have relatives from the area - you’ve probably also heard some unique words and expressions.
Here are 29 foods and phrases to learn if you’re visiting the county this summer:
1. Black peas
Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar. | David Sugden
2. Put wood in th'hole
Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door. | Jonathan Petersson
3. Chorley cake
Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes. | Dr Greg
4. Jiggered
Definition: Exhausted. | Andrea Piacquadio
5. Black pudding
Black pudding, a sausage incorporating blood, is typically eaten as a breakfast food. It is considered a particular delicacy in Lancashire. | Alpha
6. Trouble at t' mill
Definition: A phrase sometimes used to refer to a problem, especially at home or at work. | Andrea Piacquadio
