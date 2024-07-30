29 foods and phrases that remind people of Lancashire including Chorley cakes and 'skrike'

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST

Lancashire is full of quirky phrases and unique dishes.

From cheese to parched peas to tripe and black pudding, Lancashire has some fantastic foods to try.

If you live in Lancashire - or have relatives from the area - you’ve probably also heard some unique words and expressions.

Here are 29 foods and phrases to learn if you’re visiting the county this summer:

Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar.

1. Black peas

Black peas, also called parched peas or dapple peas, are cooked purple-podded peas. They are a traditional Lancashire dish usually served with lashings of malt vinegar. | David Sugden

Photo Sales
Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door.

2. Put wood in th'hole

Definition: Quite simply, this means to close the door. | Jonathan Petersson

Photo Sales
Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes.

3. Chorley cake

Chorley cakes are flattened, fruit filled pastry cakes. | Dr Greg

Photo Sales
Definition: Exhausted.

4. Jiggered

Definition: Exhausted. | Andrea Piacquadio

Photo Sales
Black pudding, a sausage incorporating blood, is typically eaten as a breakfast food. It is considered a particular delicacy in Lancashire.

5. Black pudding

Black pudding, a sausage incorporating blood, is typically eaten as a breakfast food. It is considered a particular delicacy in Lancashire. | Alpha

Photo Sales
Definition: ​A phrase sometimes used to refer to a problem, especially at home or at work.

6. Trouble at t' mill

Definition: ​A phrase sometimes used to refer to a problem, especially at home or at work. | Andrea Piacquadio

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireChorleyPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.