29 fabulous pictures of the Great Inflatables Walk on Blackpool prom

The Great Inflatables Walk, which included a unicorn, polar bear, Tyrannosaurus rex and pterodactyl, saw the blow-up characters walking from the Pleasure Beach to Blackpool Tower.

Aside from all the fun, the event was raising awareness and vital funds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, which is leading the way with pioneering research to help save lives.

So far, the event’s fundraising page has raised an impressive £8,560.

It was organised by the Bellamy family, from Fleetwood, after Jen Bellamy was diagnosed with primary bone cancer at the beginning of this year.

They have thanked all those who joined in the walk and those who supported the fundraising.

Jen explained what lay behind the project.

She said: "From thinking I had a knackered knee, to being told I had a cancerous tumour in my femur was a quick turnaround of circumstances that none of us were expecting.

“But from the very early days, the plan of action was to first try and get the cancer sorted or under control, and then to raise money to help others finding themselves in a similar situation.

"One of the first ideas for a charity event that I had, was wanting to do an inflatables walk and now that I've had the operation to remove the tumour and I've done my course of aggressive chemotherapy to batter where the cancer had spread, now is the time to make the inflatables walk happen."

For further information about Bone Marrow Cancer Trust, visit bcrt.org.uk.

To support the fundrasing, visit the page at praetura.enthuse.com/cf/tgiw.

