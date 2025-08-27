28 action shots of Blackpool locals enjoying themselves on Promenade at Ride the Lights 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 07:21 BST

Thousands of Blackpool locals took to the Promenade last night for Ride the Lights 2025.

For one night, only the route from Starr Gate to Red Bank Road was closed to traffic, allowing bikes of all shapes and sizes to enjoy the seafront safely. With thousands of Blackpool locals taking the opportunity to get the bikes out the shed, here are some of our best pictures from the heartwarming event...

1. The annual Ride the Lights event as six miles of Blackpool Promenade were closed to give thousands of cyclists an opportunity to get a preview of the famous Blackpool Illuminations before the official 2025 switch-on at the end of the week. PHOTOS: Michelle Adamson

Michelle Adamson

