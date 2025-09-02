27 stunning photos capture sky full of colour at St Annes Kite Festival 2025

The annual event attracts thousands to the St Annes seafront every year to show off the weird and wonderful kite designs over a weekend jam-packed weekend.
Dive into our gallery below and enjoy 27 spectacular photos of the festival in full flight:
1. St Annes kite Festival 2025
The festival ran from August 29 to 31, 2025. | Neil Cross
2. St Annes kite Festival 2025
The event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite group SmileFactor10, with ongoing support from St Annes Town Council. | Neil Cross
3. St Annes kite Festival 2025
Brilliant display kites filled the skies above St Annes seafront, soaring high above the beach next to the pier. | Neil Cross
4. St Annes kite Festival 2025
Five flying arenas stretched across the beach, including one outside the dog control zone so visitors with pets could enjoy the spectacle up close. | Neil Cross
5. St Annes kite Festival 2025
On the evening of Friday, August 29, the skies lit up with an illuminated kite session, as hundreds of glowing kites and lights transformed the night. | Neil Cross
6. St Annes kite Festival 2025
Visitors also enjoyed a traditional beach fairground and a variety of food and drink stalls. | Neil Cross