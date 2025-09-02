27 stunning photos capture sky full of colour at St Annes Kite Festival 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:07 BST

Kite enthusiasts from across the globe flocked to St Annes for its much-loved annual festival.

The annual event attracts thousands to the St Annes seafront every year to show off the weird and wonderful kite designs over a weekend jam-packed weekend.

Dive into our gallery below and enjoy 27 spectacular photos of the festival in full flight:

The festival ran from August 29 to 31, 2025.

1. St Annes kite Festival 2025

The festival ran from August 29 to 31, 2025. | Neil Cross

The event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite group SmileFactor10, with ongoing support from St Annes Town Council.

2. St Annes kite Festival 2025

The event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite group SmileFactor10, with ongoing support from St Annes Town Council. | Neil Cross

Brilliant display kites filled the skies above St Annes seafront, soaring high above the beach next to the pier.

3. St Annes kite Festival 2025

Brilliant display kites filled the skies above St Annes seafront, soaring high above the beach next to the pier. | Neil Cross

Five flying arenas stretched across the beach, including one outside the dog control zone so visitors with pets could enjoy the spectacle up close.

4. St Annes kite Festival 2025

Five flying arenas stretched across the beach, including one outside the dog control zone so visitors with pets could enjoy the spectacle up close. | Neil Cross

On the evening of Friday, August 29, the skies lit up with an illuminated kite session, as hundreds of glowing kites and lights transformed the night.

5. St Annes kite Festival 2025

On the evening of Friday, August 29, the skies lit up with an illuminated kite session, as hundreds of glowing kites and lights transformed the night. | Neil Cross

Visitors also enjoyed a traditional beach fairground and a variety of food and drink stalls.

6. St Annes kite Festival 2025

Visitors also enjoyed a traditional beach fairground and a variety of food and drink stalls. | Neil Cross

