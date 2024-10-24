27 spectacular pictures taken by talented Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 19:17 BST

These stunning photos highlight Lancashire's beautiful scenery.

Amateur photographers are spoilt for choice when it comes to picturesque landmarks around Lancashire.

From lighthouses, towers and churches, to our fantastic parks, there are plenty of beauty spots to visit within the county.

Take a look at 27 breathtaking images captured by our readers:

*If you would like to join the Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, click HERE.

1. Ansdell

Julie Anne Walton

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool

Christopher Scragg

Photo Sales

3. Heapey

Jutal Roxy

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool

Peter McGuire

Photo Sales

5. Blackpool

Christopher Scragg Photography

Photo Sales

6. Mary's Shell in Cleveleys

Max Tetlow

Photo Sales
