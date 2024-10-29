27 Lancashire Marston's pubs where you can get a poppy-themed pint glass in aid of The Royal British Legion

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 12:42 BST

Marston’s and The Royal British Legion have partnered to create brand new, poppy-themed glasses to raise vital funds for veterans during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

From 26th October, pint and half-pint glasses will be available to purchase from 1,175 Marston’s pubs across the UK, including 27 in Lancashire. Pint glasses will cost £2.50 and half pint glasses will cost £2, with 100% of the profits going to The Royal British Legion.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Glasses will be available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home, with the poppy glasses representing just one part of Marston’s month to remember. Pubs will also be running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember our veterans past and present. Traditional, pin-on poppies will also be available to purchase.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with over 180,000 members. Since 1921, the charity has been dedicated to supporting serving and ex-serving veterans, as well as the wider Armed Forces community including dependants and carers.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Jared Sedgwick, Director of Operations from Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it! We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community. We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships from The Royal British Legion, said "We're thrilled to be partnering with Marstons to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond. The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community"

Here are the 27 pubs at which you can get your hands on a poppy-themed glass in aid of The Royal British Legion...

Also, be sure not to miss out on some of our other standout recent pieces covering lifestyle in Lancashire...

All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

These are Blackpool's dodgiest and roughest old school pubs down the decades... according to you

The 26 best dog friendly pubs in Lancashire to visit for a pint with your adorable pooch

Idyllic 5 bed countryside family barn conversion in picturesque rural village with huge garden on the market

1. Bellflower Parkside Lane, Preston, Lancs, Lancashire, PR3 0JA

Google

Photo Sales

2. Dog & Gun Inn Long Lane, Aughton, Ormskirk, Lancashire, L39 5BU

Google

Photo Sales

3. Springfield 226 Spendmore Lane, Coppull, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 5BZ

Google

Photo Sales

4. Plough 139 Pall Mall, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 3NE

Google

Photo Sales

5. Railway Chorley 20 Steeley Lane, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 0RD

Google

Photo Sales

6. Fieldfare Foxhole Road, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 1NY

Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolPubsDrinksCommunity
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice