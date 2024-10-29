From 26th October, pint and half-pint glasses will be available to purchase from 1,175 Marston’s pubs across the UK, including 27 in Lancashire. Pint glasses will cost £2.50 and half pint glasses will cost £2, with 100% of the profits going to The Royal British Legion.

Glasses will be available to purchase empty, as well as with drinks to be enjoyed in pubs, before taking them home, with the poppy glasses representing just one part of Marston’s month to remember. Pubs will also be running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, including everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember our veterans past and present. Traditional, pin-on poppies will also be available to purchase.

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with over 180,000 members. Since 1921, the charity has been dedicated to supporting serving and ex-serving veterans, as well as the wider Armed Forces community including dependants and carers.

Jared Sedgwick, Director of Operations from Marston’s, said: “Brits have been known to take glasses home with them from the pub, but this time we’re encouraging it! We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marson’s community. We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships from The Royal British Legion, said "We're thrilled to be partnering with Marstons to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond. The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community"

Here are the 27 pubs at which you can get your hands on a poppy-themed glass in aid of The Royal British Legion...

Also, be sure not to miss out on some of our other standout recent pieces covering lifestyle in Lancashire...