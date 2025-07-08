When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Palma Café, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5PY Rated 3 on June 2.

Fish Loves Chips, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LB Rated 4 on May 22.

Golden Wok, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 1SN Rated 4 on June 2.

Lancashire Jackets, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP Rated 4 on June 3.

Mr Chips, Poulton Road, Fleetwood, FY7 7AR Rated 3 on May 21.