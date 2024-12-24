27 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

27 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

27 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on December 4.

1. Monkey’s Box, Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AA

Rated 4 on December 4. | Monkey’s Box

Rated 5 on December 13.

2. Bijou Of Lytham, Clifton Street, St Annes, FY8 5EP

Rated 5 on December 13. | Google

Rated 5 on December 12.

3. The 4 Seasons Eatery, Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0AY

Rated 5 on December 12. | Google

Rated 5 on December 12.

4. Beachcomber Café, Windsports Centre, Clifton Drive North, St Annes, FY8 2PP

Rated 5 on December 12. | Beachcomber Café

Rated 5 on December 11.

5. The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Preston, PR3 0YP

Rated 5 on December 11. | Google

Rated 5 on December 12.

6. Tak Ming's Canton Kitchen, St Alban's Road, St Annes, FY8 1UY

Rated 5 on December 12. | Google

