27 incredible pictures of Rebellion Festival 2024 day four including Stiff Little Fingers and Cockney Rejects

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Aug 2024, 19:58 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 07:46 BST

Rebllion Festival 2024 finished on a high note in Blackpool after four days of fabulous live music.

Thousands of fans have turned up to enjoy this annual festival, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

The festival concluded on Sunday with acts including Cockney Rejects, The Alarm, glam veterans The Sweet, The Dollheads, Red Stains, Channel 3 and many more.

Earlier in the festival, fans were able to see legendary acts such as The Stranglers, UK Subs, Sham 69, Toyah, Stiff Little Fingers and The Tom Robinson Band, along with hundreds of other bands and solo artists.

Here are some fabulous photos of Sunday’s acts, taken by photographer Darren Nelson.

HIPERSONA Photo: Darren Nelson

1. Rebellion Festival 2024

HIPERSONA Photo: Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

Love feat Johnny echols Photo: Darren Nelson

2. Rebellion Festival 2024

Love feat Johnny echols Photo: Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

LOVE, featuring original member JOHNNY ECHOLS Photo by Darren Nelson

3. Rebellion Festival 2024

LOVE, featuring original member JOHNNY ECHOLS Photo by Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

LOVE, featuring original member JOHNNY ECHOLS Photo by Darren Nelson

4. Rebellion Festival 2024

LOVE, featuring original member JOHNNY ECHOLS Photo by Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

OLD TIME SAILORS Photo by Darren Nelson

5. Rebellion Festival 2024

OLD TIME SAILORS Photo by Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

OLD TIME SAILORS Photo by Darren Nelson

6. Rebellion Festival Blackpool 2024

OLD TIME SAILORS Photo by Darren Nelson | DARREN NELSON Photo: Darren Nelson

