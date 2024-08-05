Thousands of fans have turned up to enjoy this annual festival, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens over four days.

The festival concluded on Sunday with acts including Cockney Rejects, The Alarm, glam veterans The Sweet, The Dollheads, Red Stains, Channel 3 and many more.

Earlier in the festival, fans were able to see legendary acts such as The Stranglers, UK Subs, Sham 69, Toyah, Stiff Little Fingers and The Tom Robinson Band, along with hundreds of other bands and solo artists.

Here are some fabulous photos of Sunday’s acts, taken by photographer Darren Nelson.

