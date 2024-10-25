26 of the best & highest rated restaurants in Lancashire you have to try, from takeaways to Michelin stars

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:29 BST

Nothing beats a decadent night out for a meal at a tip-top restaurant.

Thankfully, we’re blessed with an abundance of quality restaurants, eateries, takeaways, and heralded food establishments in Lancashire, all of which are on-hand to serve us with some of the finest food the nation has to offer.

There are plenty of frankly incredible restaurants and places to enjoy some truly unique meals across the county, but to get a real flavour of which places stood out the most, we asked readers what their favourites were.

With an astonishingly wide range of cuisines on offer serving up something to satisfy and slake every imaginable taste, we wanted to get to the heart of what makes Lancashire’s variegated restaurant scene tick, and what better place to go to than to the customers themselves?

From classic and hearty English meals and Mediterranean grills, to sumptuous curry houses and new-fangled fusion spots, there really is a multitude of options to pick from if you're a hungry individual in our neck of the woods.

So, using readers' responses as well as Google Reviews, here are 26 of the very best restaurants in Lancashire to make sure you’ve visited at least once to sample their wares...

117 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ | 4.9 out of 5 (378 Google reviews)

1. Mi Casa Su Casa

117 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 9HZ | 4.9 out of 5 (378 Google reviews) | Google

Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (834 Google reviews)

2. The Spinners at Cowling

Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA | 4.7 out of 5 (834 Google reviews) | Google

3 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (400 Google reviews)

3. HOME

3 Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7JA | 4.5 out of 5 (400 Google reviews) | Google

Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU | 4.6 out of 5 (864 Google reviews)

4. The Stags Head

Whittingham Ln, Goosnargh, Preston PR3 2AU | 4.6 out of 5 (864 Google reviews) | Google

0 Northcote Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8BE | 4.7 out of 5 (1095 Google reviews)

5. Northcote

0 Northcote Rd, Langho, Blackburn BB6 8BE | 4.7 out of 5 (1095 Google reviews) | Google

Mitton Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9PQ | 4.4 out of 5 (446 Google reviews)

6. The Three Fishes

Mitton Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9PQ | 4.4 out of 5 (446 Google reviews) | Google

