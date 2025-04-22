26 of the best dog-friendly pubs and bars in Lancashire to visit this spring as warm weather returns

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:50 BST

With warmer temperatures set to return, it's the perfect time to grab a cold pint and enjoy a day out with your furry friend.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures to reach 20C next week, making it the ideal moment to visit one of Lancashire's top dog-friendly pubs.

These 26 spots combine great drinks with a welcoming atmosphere for both you and your dog.

Take a look at the gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS | 4.5 out of 5 (718 Google reviews) | "The place allows dogs and has a corner for games for the kids. A proper family-friendly local pub. Will be back soon."

1. The Station Hotel

Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS | 4.5 out of 5 (718 Google reviews) | "The place allows dogs and has a corner for games for the kids. A proper family-friendly local pub. Will be back soon." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA | 4.3 out of 5 (2,453 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. Good service and very accommodating for our dog."

2. The Bellflower

Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA | 4.3 out of 5 (2,453 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. Good service and very accommodating for our dog." | Google

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR | 4.1 out of 5 (1,691 Google reviews) | "This is our go to pub for a couple of drinks with the dog. Friendly staff and comfy and relaxing atmosphere."

3. The Gynn Pub and Restaurant

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR | 4.1 out of 5 (1,691 Google reviews) | "This is our go to pub for a couple of drinks with the dog. Friendly staff and comfy and relaxing atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR6 9ER | 4.6 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Lovely pub on a country lane. Food was great and dogs welcome."

4. The Bay Horse

Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR6 9ER | 4.6 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Lovely pub on a country lane. Food was great and dogs welcome." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.3 out of 5 (852 Google reviews) | "Great bar and friendly staff with a bowl of water and treats for my dog."

5. Number Fifteen

St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.3 out of 5 (852 Google reviews) | "Great bar and friendly staff with a bowl of water and treats for my dog." | Google

Photo Sales
Billinge End Road, Blackburn, BB2 6QB | 4.6 out of 5 (1,362 Google reviews) | "The staff were very friendly and more than accommodated our young puppy inside, bringing a large dog bowl of water and a plate of treats."

6. The Clog & Billycock

Billinge End Road, Blackburn, BB2 6QB | 4.6 out of 5 (1,362 Google reviews) | "The staff were very friendly and more than accommodated our young puppy inside, bringing a large dog bowl of water and a plate of treats." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePubsBars
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice