The Met Office is predicting temperatures to reach 20C next week, making it the ideal moment to visit one of Lancashire's top dog-friendly pubs.
These 26 spots combine great drinks with a welcoming atmosphere for both you and your dog.
1. The Station Hotel
Hornby Road, Caton, Lancaster, LA2 9QS | 4.5 out of 5 (718 Google reviews) | "The place allows dogs and has a corner for games for the kids. A proper family-friendly local pub. Will be back soon." | Google Photo: Google
2. The Bellflower
Parkside Lane, Garstang, Preston, PR3 0JA | 4.3 out of 5 (2,453 Google reviews) | "Excellent food. Good service and very accommodating for our dog." | Google
3. The Gynn Pub and Restaurant
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JR | 4.1 out of 5 (1,691 Google reviews) | "This is our go to pub for a couple of drinks with the dog. Friendly staff and comfy and relaxing atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google
4. The Bay Horse
Babylon Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley, PR6 9ER | 4.6 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Lovely pub on a country lane. Food was great and dogs welcome." | Google Photo: Google
5. Number Fifteen
St Anne's Road West, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF | 4.3 out of 5 (852 Google reviews) | "Great bar and friendly staff with a bowl of water and treats for my dog." | Google
6. The Clog & Billycock
Billinge End Road, Blackburn, BB2 6QB | 4.6 out of 5 (1,362 Google reviews) | "The staff were very friendly and more than accommodated our young puppy inside, bringing a large dog bowl of water and a plate of treats." | Google Photo: Google
