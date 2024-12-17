Year 10 and 11 students at Hodgson Academy in Poulton hosted their Senior Citizen Christmas Lunch and invited many care home residents to join them.
The Primrose Residential Bank Care Home was one of the care homes invited.
A spokeman said: “This afternoon we were lucky enough to be invited back to Hodgson Academy for their Seniors Christmas afternoon.
“The students made the food, and the school band sang and played for us too. It was a wonderful afternoon, with card tricks, and a visit from the big man …and the residents cleared up on the raffle too! The students were so attentive, super polite and couldn’t do enough for us. A bit of nostalgia for our resident, Ena, who was a former pupil 74 years ago!!”
Enjoy 27 fabulous photos of festive lunch:
In front of the school is of our current Headteacher Mrs Khan with a formal pupil, Ena, who attended Hodgson 74 years ago! | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
Hodgson Academy hosted the Senior Citizens Christmas Event, welcoming over 100 residents from local care homes to enjoy a delightful Christmas lunch prepared by our talented Year 10 and Year 11 students. | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
The guests were treated to festive music performed by Hodgson Academy band and singers, along with an entertaining magician who added extra magic to the day. | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
Hodgson Academy Senior Academy Christmas Party | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
All the food for the party Christmas lunch was prepared by year 10 and 11 students. | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
There was a magician providing entertainment for the care home residents throughout the event. | Hodgson Academy Photo: Hodgson Academy
