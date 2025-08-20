Stanley Park in Blackpool will host its annual Classic Car Show, featuring vintage and modern classics, live music and family fun.

This year's show is expected to feature over 250 classic vehicles, ranging from vintage British motors of the 1920s to sleek sports models from the 1990s.

Attendees can expect to see pristine examples of classic American cars, motorbikes and military vehicles, all displayed in the beautiful setting of Stanley Park.

Location

The show will take place in the Italian Gardens at Stanley Park, a Grade II* listed park designed in the 1920s.

The park features formal gardens, a boating lake, and an amphitheatre surrounding a bandstand, providing a scenic backdrop for the classic cars on display.

Activities

The event is family-friendly, offering a great day out for all ages. In addition to the classic cars, visitors can enjoy the park's playgrounds, boating lake, and various gardens.

Live music concerts at the bandstand throughout the summer add to the vibrant atmosphere of the park.

Featured classic cars

While specific vehicles for this year's show have not been announced, previous events have showcased a diverse range of classic cars, including: 1920s vintage British motors, Sleek sports models from the 1990s, Classic American cars & Pristine motorbikes and military vehicles.

These vehicles are typically displayed in the Italian Gardens, offering attendees the opportunity to admire their craftsmanship and learn about their history.

Event details

Date: Sunday August 24th.

Time: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Location: Italian Gardens, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU

Entry: Free

Organisers: Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Group (BVPG) and Blackpool Borough Council.

How to get there

Stanley Park is easily accessible by public transport, with several bus routes serving the area.

For those driving, there is limited parking nearby. Attendees are encouraged to use public transport or consider carpooling to reduce congestion.

Whether you're a classic car enthusiast or simply looking for a family-friendly day out, the Stanley Park Classic Car Show offers a unique opportunity to experience a diverse range of vehicles in a beautiful setting.