25 unique and quirky places to visit in Lancashire with your date this Valentine's Day

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:20 BST

Lancashire is full of charming spots for a romantic day out.

From playful arcades to intriguing museums, or a peaceful stroll through picturesque countryside – there's something for every couple.

Here are 25 unique and quirky places to discover with your date this Valentine's Day:

1. Billy Bob’s Myerscough

North Planks Farm, Garstang Road, Barton, PR3 5AD | 4.6 out of 5 (1,929 Google reviews) | "Has to be seen. It’s a huge place with great food and staff, loads of parking and a big menu." | Billy Bob’s Myerscough

2. Turbary Woods Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary

Chain House Lane, Preston, PR4 4LB | 4.8 out of 5 (859 Google reviews) | "Nice place for families with children, good stuff and great atmosphere." | Contributed Photo: Contributed

3. The Regent

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | "Vintage, antique, trinket, book heaven! What a lovely place, loved every minute of being here." | Google

4. The British Commercial Vehicle Museum

King Street, Leyland, PR25 2LE | 4.7 out of 5 (987 Google reviews) | "Huge place and range of vehicles, all in immaculate condition." | Google Photo: Google

5. Bowland Wild Boar Park

Bowland Country Park, Chipping, Preston, PR3 2HB | 4.6 out of 5 (887 Google reviews) | "Well worth a visit. There was quite a few friendly animals that are able to be hand fed." | Contributed

6. Scream and Shake Cafe & Bar

Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EG | 4.8 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "Awesome place. Great atmosphere and amazing décor." | Scream and Shake Cafe & Bar

