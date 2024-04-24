25 stunning images of the Fylde coast taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

The Fylde coast has some wonderful scenery.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Apr 2024, 19:20 BST

The Fylde coast has some truly breathtaking views making it a great place for photographers.

Thanks to members of our Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.

Here are 25 beautiful images taken by our members:

Dave Hetherington took this great image of a delightful sky over North Pier.

1. North Pier

This awesome picture of one of the Dune Grass sculptures in Blackpool was taken by Lone Wolf Photography.

2. Dune Grass

Fairhaven Lake is one of the borough’s most popular attractions. Situated between Lytham and St Anne’s, the salt water lake is positioned directly on the coast next to Granny’s Bay and Stanner Bank.

3. Fairhaven Lake

A delightful picture of a gosling at Fairhaven Lake.

4. Gosling at Fairhaven Lake

An awesome picture of Central Pier's Big Wheel at dusk.

5. Central Pier at dusk

Lone Wolf Photography took this splendid shot of one of the piers at sunset.

6. Sunset

