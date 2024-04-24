25 stunning images of the Fylde coast taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club members

The Fylde coast has some truly breathtaking views making it a great place for photographers.
Thanks to members of our Blackpool Gazette Camera Club, we can bring you a selection of our favourite landmarks.
Here are 25 beautiful images taken by our members:
1. North Pier
Dave Hetherington took this great image of a delightful sky over North Pier.
2. Dune Grass
This awesome picture of one of the Dune Grass sculptures in Blackpool was taken by Lone Wolf Photography.
3. Fairhaven Lake
Fairhaven Lake is one of the borough’s most popular attractions. Situated between Lytham and St Anne’s, the salt water lake is positioned directly on the coast next to Granny’s Bay and Stanner Bank.
4. Gosling at Fairhaven Lake
A delightful picture of a gosling at Fairhaven Lake.
5. Central Pier at dusk
An awesome picture of Central Pier's Big Wheel at dusk.
6. Sunset
Lone Wolf Photography took this splendid shot of one of the piers at sunset.
