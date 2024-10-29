The event took place on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.
More than 5,000 people attended, including former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Enlighten Accrington
Enlighten saw the town's key heritage buildings transformed, with contemporary art and light installations to savour. | Hyndburn Borough Council
2. Enlighten Accrington
Accrington Library, Accrington Town Hall, Market Chambers, the Victorian Arcade and St James Church featured incredible sculptures and performances. | Hyndburn Borough Council
3. Enlighten Accrington
Former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh said: “Wow what an absolutely fantastic experience it has been. I am very proud to be a part of it and well done Accrington.” | Hyndburn Borough Council
4. Enlighten Accrington
There was also a fantastic opportunity to check out the newly revitalised Accrington Pals Memorial Garden on Church Street. | Hyndburn Borough Council
5. Enlighten Accrington
Julie led a special spoken word performance on the Saturday, reading a poem from Jeanette Winterson, as well as compering the main stage in Accrington Library, which featured spoken word performances from local school children. | Hyndburn Borough Council
6. Enlighten Accrington
The free-to-attend event came in the form of a light trail around the town centre. | Hyndburn Borough Council