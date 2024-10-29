25 spectacular pictures as 5,000 people join Coronation Street star at Accrington's Enlighten event

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 18:24 BST

A number of internationally renowned light sculptures descended on Accrington for a remarkable light event.

The event took place on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

More than 5,000 people attended, including former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Take a look at our gallery below:

Enlighten saw the town's key heritage buildings transformed, with contemporary art and light installations to savour.

Accrington Library, Accrington Town Hall, Market Chambers, the Victorian Arcade and St James Church featured incredible sculptures and performances.

Former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh said: “Wow what an absolutely fantastic experience it has been. I am very proud to be a part of it and well done Accrington.”

There was also a fantastic opportunity to check out the newly revitalised Accrington Pals Memorial Garden on Church Street.

Julie led a special spoken word performance on the Saturday, reading a poem from Jeanette Winterson, as well as compering the main stage in Accrington Library, which featured spoken word performances from local school children.

The free-to-attend event came in the form of a light trail around the town centre.

