2 . Former Barclay's Bank, Market Street, Lancaster

This Grade II-listed former bank in the heart of Lancaster has just benefitted from £500,000 refurbishment. It is let to Barclays Bank PLC on the remainder of a 20 year FRI lease from May 2007, with a current rent passing of £92,678 p.a. The asking price is £1.3m. Photo: Fisher Wrathall Commercial/Rightmove