Dublin-born singer Nolan died on January 15 at the age of 65 in the resort’s hospital, surrounded by her family.
The singer was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia earlier this month, before going into a coma, according to her manager Dermot McNamara.
Her pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church today to applause from members of the public who had lined the streets.
1. Linda Nolan's funeral
Nolan had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades. | Steve Allen/PA Wire
2. Linda Nolan's funeral
Coleen Nolan arriving at St Paul's Church for the funeral of Linda Nolan. | Dave Nelson
3. Linda Nolan's funeral
Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, also attended. Before the service, Dawson said of Linda: “She touched so many hearts and she’s just fabulous." | Dave Nelson
4. Linda Nolan's funeral
Paul Elliott shared his memories of him and Linda working together on pantomimes and at charity functions. He said: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her.” | Steve Allen/PA Wire
5. Linda Nolan's funeral
The singer’s pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church to applause from members of the public. | Dave Nelson
6. Linda Nolan's funeral
Denise Nolan arriving at the funeral. Linda, Denise, Coleen and their sisters Bernie, Maureen and Anne formed the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s. | Dave Nelson
