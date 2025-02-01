25 pictures as celebrities attend Linda Nolan's Blackpool funeral including Charlotte Dawson and Paul chuckle

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Feb 2025, 13:25 BST

Linda Nolan’s family and friends paid their respects at a funeral service celebrating her “remarkable life” in Blackpool.

Dublin-born singer Nolan died on January 15 at the age of 65 in the resort’s hospital, surrounded by her family.

The singer was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with double pneumonia earlier this month, before going into a coma, according to her manager Dermot McNamara.

Her pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church today to applause from members of the public who had lined the streets.

These were the scenes:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Nolan had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades.

1. Linda Nolan's funeral

Nolan had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades. | Steve Allen/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Coleen Nolan arriving at St Paul's Church for the funeral of Linda Nolan.

2. Linda Nolan's funeral

Coleen Nolan arriving at St Paul's Church for the funeral of Linda Nolan. | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, also attended. Before the service, Dawson said of Linda: “She touched so many hearts and she’s just fabulous."

3. Linda Nolan's funeral

Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, also attended. Before the service, Dawson said of Linda: “She touched so many hearts and she’s just fabulous." | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Paul Elliott shared his memories of him and Linda working together on pantomimes and at charity functions. He said: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her.”

4. Linda Nolan's funeral

Paul Elliott shared his memories of him and Linda working together on pantomimes and at charity functions. He said: “She was just a fun, bubbly person. The world’s a darker place without her.” | Steve Allen/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The singer’s pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church to applause from members of the public.

5. Linda Nolan's funeral

The singer’s pink sparkly coffin was carried from St Paul’s Church to applause from members of the public. | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Denise Nolan arriving at the funeral. Linda, Denise, Coleen and their sisters Bernie, Maureen and Anne formed the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s.

6. Linda Nolan's funeral

Denise Nolan arriving at the funeral. Linda, Denise, Coleen and their sisters Bernie, Maureen and Anne formed the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s. | Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CelebritiesBlackpoolCharlotte DawsonLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice