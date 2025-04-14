25 pictures as Beach House Blackpool launches new summer menu with VIP guests Charlotte Dawson and Chris Webb

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 18:56 BST

Blackpool’s top luxury venue turned up the heat this week with the star-studded launch of its much-anticipated summer menu.

The exclusive event at Beach House welcomed a glittering guestlist of local celebrities, media personalities, local councillors and even a Member of Parliament.

Find the full gallery below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield sampling the new menu.

1. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield sampling the new menu. | Contributed

Photo Sales
The exclusive event at Beach House Blackpool on April 9 welcomed a glittering guestlist of local celebrities, media personalities, local councillors and even an MP.

2. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

The exclusive event at Beach House Blackpool on April 9 welcomed a glittering guestlist of local celebrities, media personalities, local councillors and even an MP. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Guests were treated to some tasty and tantalising new dishes including montaditos, rustic breads of wild mushrooms and hummus, plantain cakes with pineapple infused king prawns, a selection of pizzas and more.

3. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

Guests were treated to some tasty and tantalising new dishes including montaditos, rustic breads of wild mushrooms and hummus, plantain cakes with pineapple infused king prawns, a selection of pizzas and more. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Executive Chef Diego Martinez with owners Cheryl and Hagop Tchobanian.

4. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

Executive Chef Diego Martinez with owners Cheryl and Hagop Tchobanian. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Guests enjoyed a lively evening of sunshine, seaside views and a selection of tempting taster dishes from the vibrant new menu.

5. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

Guests enjoyed a lively evening of sunshine, seaside views and a selection of tempting taster dishes from the vibrant new menu. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Joanne Sullivan and Yvonne Ball enjoying the festivities.

6. Exclusive launch event at Beach House Blackpool

Joanne Sullivan and Yvonne Ball enjoying the festivities. | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolFood
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice