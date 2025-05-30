From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, who doesn’t love walking around a park when the weather is right.

The natural beauty of Lancashire also consists of many parks in its towns and villages for locals and visitors alike to take a stroll round.

We asked our readers where their favourite parks to visit and the response did not disappoint.

So here are 25 of the best Lancashire parks you need to visit this year:

1 . Avenham & Miller Park S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP | Visit Preston

2 . Stanley Park W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | NW

5 . Hurst Grange Park Hill Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XH | JPIMedia