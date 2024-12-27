If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best takeaways on the Fylde coast to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Take a look at our list below:

1 . Phillys Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3PP | 4.7 out of 5 (67 Google reviews) | "Tasty pizza with fresh dough and toppings." | Phillys Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (3,081 Google reviews) | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Thai Delicious Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (198 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Hip Hop Chicken Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (103 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (739 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google Photo Sales

6 . New Treasure City Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (324 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience." | Google Photo Sales