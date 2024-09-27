25 of the best takeaways on the Fylde coast for a well-deserved weekend treat

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best takeaways on the Fylde coast to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Take a look at our list below:

1 . Yorkshire Fisheries Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2,978 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Thai Delicious Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Hip Hop Chicken Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (88 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Stefani's Pizzeria Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (704 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google Photo Sales

5 . New Treasure City Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (314 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience." | Google Photo Sales

6 . Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (218 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales