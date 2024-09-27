25 of the best takeaways on the Fylde coast for a well-deserved weekend treat

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:13 BST

Let’s face it – who doesn’t love a takeaway as a treat on the weekend?

If you’re in a fast food kind of mood this week, then look no further.

From burgers to pizzas, fish and chips to curries, we’ve rounded up 25 of the best takeaways on the Fylde coast to help you decide.

All have a rating of 4.5 or above on Google.

Take a look at our list below:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2,978 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat."

1. Yorkshire Fisheries

Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ | 4.8 out of 5 (2,978 Google reviews | "Excellent food and service, friendly staff and a nice atmosphere to eat." | Google

Photo Sales
Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back."

2. Thai Delicious

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3NE | 4.7 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) | "Really tasty food, can't wait to go back." | Google

Photo Sales
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (88 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere."

3. Hip Hop Chicken

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.7 out of 6 (88 Google reviews) | "Lovely service, great food and a great atmosphere." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (704 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers."

4. Stefani's Pizzeria

Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP | 4.8 out of 5 (704 Google reviews) | "Friendly staff and amazing pizzas. The only place to go for pizza lovers." | Google

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (314 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience."

5. New Treasure City

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.5 out of 5 (314 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, excellent service, really nice staff, great experience." | Google

Photo Sales
Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (218 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service."

6. Nelly's Fish Chicken & Ribs

Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JH | 4.8 out of 5 (218 Google reviews) | "Cleanest takeaway I have visited in years, excellent food and service." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FyldeLancashire