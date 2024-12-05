25 of the best pubs and bars on the Fylde coast for a great night out this Christmas

Are you meeting up with mates, planning the office do or looking for a Christmas shopping pit-stop?

We asked our readers to share their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants where they never fail to have a good time.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

Ma Kelly's Showboat Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW | 4.3 out of 5 (505 Google reviews) | "Very good venue for watching live music. Staff friendly and provided excellent service. Drinks prices very reasonable. We had a fantastic night." | Google

Saoko Cocktail Club Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers."

Notorius Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 5 out of 5 (16 Google reviews) | "Really really cool place with cool music and cool people." | Google

Galleon Bar Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NH | 4.4 out of 5 (917 Google reviews) | "Great bar, great atmosphere, good staff, great live music. Perfect place." | Google

The Alley Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (107 Google reviews) | "Very lovely bar, great atmosphere and lovely selection of drinks and cocktails." | Google

Lytham Bierhaus Dicconson Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5JY | 4.7 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, good variety of drink, food is amazing and the staff are brilliant." | Google