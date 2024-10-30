25 of the best pubs, bars and restaurants in and around Blackpool for a great night out

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2024, 20:07 BST

Explore the ultimate guide to Blackpool's top pubs and bars, as chosen by our readers, for an unforgettable night out.

We asked our readers to share their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants where they never fail to have a good time.

In no particular order, here were 25 of their suggestions:

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RW | 4.3 out of 5 (505 Google reviews) | "Very good venue for watching live music. Staff friendly and provided excellent service. Drinks prices very reasonable. We had a fantastic night."

1. Ma Kelly's Showboat

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.8 out of 5 (66 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers."

2. Saoko Cocktail Club

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NL | 5 out of 5 (16 Google reviews) | "Really really cool place with cool music and cool people."

3. Notorius

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1NH | 4.4 out of 5 (917 Google reviews) | "Great bar, great atmosphere, good staff, great live music. Perfect place."

4. Galleon Bar

Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA | 4.7 out of 5 (107 Google reviews) | "Very lovely bar, great atmosphere and lovely selection of drinks and cocktails."

5. The Alley

Dicconson Terrace, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5JY | 4.7 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Great atmosphere, good variety of drink, food is amazing and the staff are brilliant."

6. Lytham Bierhaus

