From timeless traditions to modern twists, these top-rated spots offer everything from freshly baked scones and delicate sandwiches to rich desserts and endless cups of tea.
Whether you’re planning a cosy catch-up with friends or a special outing with family, there’s something here for every taste and occasion.
Explore our gallery below and find your next go-to afternoon tea destination in Lancashire this year:
1. The Imperial Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google
2. BonBons Coffee Bar
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (389 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service." | Google
3. Mazzei Café
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed
4. Four One Two
Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café." | Google
5. Slug & Lettuce
Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.3 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Tasty sandwiches, cakes, dessert, scones, and our mocktails were very nice too." | Google
6. The Bees Country Kitchen
Fleet Street, Chorley, PR7 2EE | 4.6 out of 5 (203 Google reviews) | "Had afternoon tea. It was really lovely. I would highly recommend." | Google
