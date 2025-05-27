25 of the best places in Lancashire to indulge in a delicious afternoon tea

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 19:35 BST

Looking for the perfect place to enjoy a classic British treat? Discover 25 of the best venues across Lancashire serving up indulgent afternoon teas.

From timeless traditions to modern twists, these top-rated spots offer everything from freshly baked scones and delicate sandwiches to rich desserts and endless cups of tea.

Whether you’re planning a cosy catch-up with friends or a special outing with family, there’s something here for every taste and occasion.

Explore our gallery below and find your next go-to afternoon tea destination in Lancashire this year:

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious."

1. The Imperial Hotel

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | "Had a afternoon cream tea there and it was delicious." | Google

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (389 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service."

2. BonBons Coffee Bar

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ | 4.8 out of 5 (389 Google reviews) | "Visited here for a afternoon tea. Amazing food and service." | Google

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting."

3. Mazzei Café

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU | "Gorgeous afternoon tea in a beautiful setting." | Contributed

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café."

4. Four One Two

Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HX | 4.9 out of 5 (124 Google reviews) | "Exceptionally good cakes, tea and coffee at this small independent café." | Google

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.3 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Tasty sandwiches, cakes, dessert, scones, and our mocktails were very nice too."

5. Slug & Lettuce

Queen Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PD | 4.3 out of 5 (1,122 Google reviews) | "Tasty sandwiches, cakes, dessert, scones, and our mocktails were very nice too." | Google

Fleet Street, Chorley, PR7 2EE | 4.6 out of 5 (203 Google reviews) | "Had afternoon tea. It was really lovely. I would highly recommend."

6. The Bees Country Kitchen

Fleet Street, Chorley, PR7 2EE | 4.6 out of 5 (203 Google reviews) | "Had afternoon tea. It was really lovely. I would highly recommend." | Google

