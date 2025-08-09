Lancashire is bursting with brilliant parks and playgrounds where little ones can burn off energy and you can enjoy a breather.
Think climbing frames, open fields, shady picnic spots and even the odd hidden café for a much-needed coffee.
We asked our readers to share their go-to green spaces for family fun and they came back with a bumper list.
In no particular order, here are 25 of the top recommendations:
1. Worden Park
Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH | 4.7 out of 5 (3,875 Google reviews) | As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, Worden Park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds. | "Loads of open space, cracking kids play area and very ample car parking." | Google
2. Stanley Park
West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5,796 Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson
3. Williamson Park
Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,466 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog." | VisitLancaster
4. Moor Park
Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | 4.4 out of 5 (2,650 Google reviews) | The Grade II* listed Moor Park sits on the outskirts of Preston city centre, retaining a Green Flag Award in recognition of its heritage and maintenance. | "A lovely park for various activities to keep your mind and body active." | Visit Preston
5. Anchorsholme Park
Anchorsholme Lane West, FY5 1LY | 4.5 out of 5 (396 Google reviews) | Anchorsholme Park has a wide array of facilities from a large, ocean themed children's play area to sporting facilities. | "Great park with toilets, good parking nearby and a little café." | Contributed Photo: Third party
6. Avenham and Miller Park
South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP | 4.7 out of 5 (2,214 Google reviews) | Avenham and Miller Parks feature a mix of well-maintained level paths and paths with inclines. | "I love this place very much. It's great for some alone time." | Contributed
