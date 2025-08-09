25 of the best parks in Lancashire to beat the summer holiday boredom without breaking the bank

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Six weeks of summer holidays can feel like a lifetime when the kids are climbing the walls - and your wallet’s feeling the pinch. But a change of scenery can work wonders.

Lancashire is bursting with brilliant parks and playgrounds where little ones can burn off energy and you can enjoy a breather.

Think climbing frames, open fields, shady picnic spots and even the odd hidden café for a much-needed coffee.

We asked our readers to share their go-to green spaces for family fun and they came back with a bumper list.

In no particular order, here are 25 of the top recommendations:

1. Worden Park

Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH | 4.7 out of 5 (3,875 Google reviews) | As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, Worden Park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds. | "Loads of open space, cracking kids play area and very ample car parking." | Google

2. Stanley Park

West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5,796 Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson

3. Williamson Park

Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,466 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog." | VisitLancaster

4. Moor Park

Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | 4.4 out of 5 (2,650 Google reviews) | The Grade II* listed Moor Park sits on the outskirts of Preston city centre, retaining a Green Flag Award in recognition of its heritage and maintenance. | "A lovely park for various activities to keep your mind and body active." | Visit Preston

5. Anchorsholme Park

Anchorsholme Lane West, FY5 1LY | 4.5 out of 5 (396 Google reviews) | Anchorsholme Park has a wide array of facilities from a large, ocean themed children's play area to sporting facilities. | "Great park with toilets, good parking nearby and a little café." | Contributed Photo: Third party

6. Avenham and Miller Park

South Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP | 4.7 out of 5 (2,214 Google reviews) | Avenham and Miller Parks feature a mix of well-maintained level paths and paths with inclines. | "I love this place very much. It's great for some alone time." | Contributed

