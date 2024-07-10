25 of the best Lancashire parks you need to visit this year - including Avenham Park and Stanley Park

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 19:45 BST

Fancy a walk round a scenic park? Here are some of our reader’s favourite Lancashire parks.

From hidden little cafes to beautiful scenic walks, who doesn’t love walking around a park when the weather is right.

The natural beauty of Lancashire also consists of many parks in its towns and villages for locals and visitors alike to take a stroll round.

We asked our readers where their favourite parks to visit and the response did not disappoint.

So here are 25 of the best Lancashire parks you need to visit this year:

S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP

1. Avenham & Miller Park

S Meadow Ln, Preston PR1 8JP | Visit Preston

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU

2. Stanley Park

W Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 9HU | NW

Preston, PR1 6AU

3. Moor Park

Preston, PR1 6AU | Visit Preston

Worden Ln, Leyland PR25 3DH

4. Worden Park

Worden Ln, Leyland PR25 3DH | TripAdvisor

Hill Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XH

5. Hurst Grange Park

Hill Rd, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XH | JPIMedia

Quernmore Rd, Lancaster LA1 1UX

6. Williamson Park

Quernmore Rd, Lancaster LA1 1UX | Michelle Adamson Photo: Michelle Adamson

