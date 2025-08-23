From Harry Potter-themed mini golf and bowling, to escape rooms and the iconic Blackpool Tower, there’s something to delight children of all ages.
Here are 25 must-try indoor attractions to make your Bank Holiday unforgettable:
1. The Regent
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY | 4.5 out of 5 (619 Google reviews) | The Regent brings together the perfect mix of antiques, crafts and jewellery within one of Blackpool's oldest landmark. | Google Photo: Google
2. Bygone Times
Grove Mill The Green, Eccleston, Chorley, PR7 5TZ | 4.4 out of 5 (2,805 Google reviews) | "Great place, always take a packed lunch as it takes so long to walk round." | Google
3. Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre
Garstang Road, Preston, PR3 0BT | 4.7 out of 5 (3,440 Google reviews) | The Flower Bowl is blooming with activities, entertainment, and fabulous food. | Google Photo: Google
4. The Hole In Wand
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4QU | 4.6 out of 5 (325 Google reviews) | Enter a magical world of wizards, unicorns and amazing potions. | Contributed Photo: Contributed
5. Coral Island
Bonny Street, Blackpool, FY1 5DW | 4.3 out of 5 (15,013 Google reviews) | Coral Island is Blackpool's largest indoor free admission family attraction. | Contributed
6. PrestonWall Climbing Centre
West View Leisure Centre, Preston, PR1 5EP | 4.7 out of 5 (116 Google reviews) | This top of the range climbing wall invites you to push yourself to new limits, whether you're a beginner or an advanced climber. Inside you'll find a new bouldering wall with a balance of angles and features, and plenty routes for tall wall lovers. | Google Photo: Google