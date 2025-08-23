6 . PrestonWall Climbing Centre

West View Leisure Centre, Preston, PR1 5EP | 4.7 out of 5 (116 Google reviews) | This top of the range climbing wall invites you to push yourself to new limits, whether you're a beginner or an advanced climber. Inside you'll find a new bouldering wall with a balance of angles and features, and plenty routes for tall wall lovers. | Google Photo: Google